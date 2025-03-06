Jelly Roll’s Daughter’s Mother Has Been Arrested on Felony Drug Charges

Felicia Beckwith, who is mom to Jelly Roll's teenage daughter Bailee, was arrested in Johnson City, Tenn. on drug charges last week.

Thirty-six-year-old Beckwith was one of three people arrested in the incident, which began as a traffic stop on Feb. 27, according to local news outlet WCYB.

The outlet reports that police executed a search warrant of the 1600 block of Ferrell Drive, nearby where the initial traffic stop took place. They uncovered 343 grams of methamphetamine, 12 grams of fentanyl and 16.5 grams of "a crystal-like, powdered substance" that could be either drug.

Also found during the search were four handguns, $1200 cash and "various pills and paraphernalia indicative of selling drugs."

Beckwith and two other people — Christopher Thomas McKinney and Christopher Travis Porambo — were booked into the Washington County Detention Center. Beckwith is facing multiple charges in the incident, ranging from Class B felony drug charges to simple misdemeanors.

Her bond was set at $4,000, the lightest of the three people who were arrested in the incident. McKinney and Porambo's bonds were set at $99,000 and $11,000, respectively. The trio is set to appear in court on March 12.

Jelly has been open about his own history with selling drugs and serving jail time on drug-related charges.

He has also occasionally spoken about Beckwith's addiction struggles. He's said that Beckwith was part of the inspiration behind his song, "She." In 2020, he celebrated her sobriety. But in a 2024 appearance in Washington, D.C., to testify to lawmakers about his experience with the opioid epidemic, he implied that she had relapsed.

"Every single day I have to wonder, me and my wife, if today will be the day I have to tell my daughter that her mother became a part of the national statistic," he said during that speech.

Bailee, now 16, has also appeared on Bunnie's podcast to discuss her mother's drug relapse, saying that Beckwith even used an unspecified drug — her "drug of choice" — with Bailee, who was just 14 at the time.

