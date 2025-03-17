You never know who will pop up when you are out in Nashville. This time, it was pop music's favorite redhead Ed Sheeran.

Sheeran was in Music City over the weekend, and he decided he would perform a show at Tootsie's Bar and Orchid Lounge on Nashville's main strip, Broadway.

He even brought his pink cowboy hat.

Sheeran was not on the bill as a performer that evening, so bar-goers got a real treat when he hopped up to sing.

"This is why I love Nashville, you never know who might just show up," one person writes the comments section on social media.

"And people still have the nerve to ask me why would I move here instead of just flying in and flying out ... crazy," someone else chimes in.

Sheeran played a few songs, starting with his hit "Perfect." Other clips online show him playing "Thinking Out Loud" and "Shape of You," including this clip below.

He really brought the house down when he jumped on the bar for his performance of "Shape of You," with many fans singing along.

Some suspected Sheeran might be in town for a St. Patrick's Day event, but the next day, he was spotted at The Bluebird Cafe sharing a stage Megan Moroney, which explains his visit.

In addition to his hits as an artist, Sheeran is known for writing hits for other artists, such as Justin Bieber’s "Love Yourself" and The Weeknd’s "Dark Times."