The MTV Video Music Awards are coming up on Sunday (Sept. 7), and country fans should definitely tune in!

Not only is there a new category dedicated to country music, but the show will also feature musical performances from several country singers.

When Are the 2025 MTV VMAs?

The MTV Video Music Awards will be held on Sunday, Sept. 7. The show will take place at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Where Can I Watch the 2025 MTV VMAs?

The celebration will air on multiple platforms. In addition to its home and namesake, MTV, the show will stream on Paramount+.

This year's event will also air on network television for the first time ever, as the show will air on CBS.

What Time are the 2025 MTV VMAs?

Fans can tune in to watch the Video Music Awards at 8PM ET on Sunday. A special pre-show event will begin at 7PM ET on MTV featuring a performance from KATSEYE.

Who Is Hosting the 2025 MTV VMAS?

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards will be hosted by LL Cool J.

Who Is Performing at the 2025 MTV VMAs?

In addition to the awards that will be presented, the show will feature several electrifying performances. Since the awards are given out to all genres of music, artists from every corner of the business will take the stage.

Country fans should keep an eye out for Post Malone and Jelly Roll, who are scheduled to take the stage for their own performances.

Meanwhile, Bailey Zimmerman and Megan Moroney will showcase their skills on the Extended Play Stage. This platform is reserved for first-time nominees.

Zimmerman is planning on playing his song "Lost" alongside Kid Laroi. Moroney will deliver a live rendition of her newly released "6 Months Later."

Who Are the Country Artists Nominated at the 2025 MTV VMAs?

This year's VMAs will feature a first-ever all country category. Six music videos from the genre have been nominated in the newly minted Best Country Category:

Chris Stapleton, "Think I'm in Love With You"

Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood, "I'm Gonna Love You"

Jelly Roll, "Liar"

Lainey Wilson, "4X4XU"

Megan Moroney, "Am I Okay?"

Morgan Wallen, "Smile"

Elsewhere Wallen, Malone and Beyonce are up for the all-genre Artist of the Year trophy. Ella Langley, Luke Combs and Blake Shelton also received nods at this year's show.