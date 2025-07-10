27 Great Country Breakup Songs by Women, for Women

When it comes to breakups, you could say the women of country music do it best.

Of course some will argue that point, so we'll soften our stance slightly: When it comes to breakups, country music women do it different.

There is just more variety and nuance among these 27 great breakup songs. Very few are the "tear-in-my-beer" variety. Sure, the first song finds one of country's leading ladies of the early 2000s a victim of innocence and naiveté.

The second, seventh, 12th, 13th and 27th songs feature a woman in charge of her own emotions.

These 27 country music breakup songs are from 26 different artists.

Every decade of country music, from the 1960s to today, is included.

No men were harmed in the making of this list.

Miranda Lambert is the only artist with two songs on this list, and that's just because she's got a pair of hits that define opposite ends of that fraught emotional spectrum. A deep exploration of breakup songs by women uncovered gems from Martina McBride, Crystal Gayle and Jamie O'Neal.

It's been 32 years since Patty Loveless dropped "Blame It on Your Heart," but the song still hits!

A few songs you'd expect to find here are featured. For example, what's a list of breakup songs without Carrie Underwood's "Before He Cheats"?

While we didn't include too many album cuts, we did do some digging to recall moments from Lee Ann Womack, Sara Evans and Jo Dee Messina.

Every song featured in this list of breakup songs by women, for women includes a link to the actual song. No Googling necessary — if you're really going through it right now, you're just a click away from finding a melody to ease your pain.

Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire and Crystal Gayle are the icons, while newcomers like Lainey Wilson, Kacey Musgraves and Carly Pearce prove they know what heartbreak feels like. Click each link to enjoy 27 songs from 27 different women of country music. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes