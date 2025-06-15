It's been a busy weekend for fans following the romance rumors that have swirled around Riley Green, Megan Moroney and Ella Langley.

During their respective shows, both Moroney and Langley appeared to reply from the stage to fans asking them to weigh in on the saga. Both moments make it seem like the real truth might be that -- at least right now -- neither of them are dating Green.

Langley is currently booked as an opening act on Green's Damn Country Music Tour, and during a show over the weekend, and while she was in the middle of her set, she appeared to wink when she saw a fan's phone reading "Wink if Riley's a DumbA--."

According to the video posted of the moment, Langley didn't break character, laugh or acknowledge the sign in any other way: She simply incorporated an exaggerated wink into her performance, then turned around and kept going with the show.

A day later, Moroney had an onstage exchange with a concertgoer that was even more direct. When she saw the fan's Riley Green shirt, she leaned away from the microphone briefly to yell out a quick response into the crowd.

Without lipreading skills, it's a little tough to decipher what she said, but the fan posted video of the moment to TikTok and said in a comment that what Moroney told her was "He f--ked up." In other words, the fan speculated, she was implying that she and Green had been an item -- but that they broke up.

Moroney's response comes just about a week and a half after the singer responded to Riley Green rumors -- and that very same shirt that she saw a fan wearing at her show -- in a much different way.

In early June, Moroney saw a TikTok video of a fan wearing the t-shirt -- which has a print of a shirtless Green on it, along with the phrase "Hoochie Daddy," and commented, "Need the shirt."

Fans took that comment as Moroney confirming that she and Green were together, after months of are-they-or-aren't-they speculation that had included some pretty compelling evidence, but no hard proof.

What Are the Rumors About Riley Green + Megan Moroney?

After a romance rumor ignited with fan theories they vacationed together in late 2024, both artists denied they were dating.

But then came a social media video showing two people who look a whole lot like Green and Moroney walking through a Panama City Beach, Fla., airport together in late April.

Then, after the 2025 ACMs, more fans posted photos taken in Green's Alabama hometown. These shots show what appears to be the two stars riding together down back roads in a convertible, and the fans who took the pictures are positive it was Green and Moroney — and that they weren't just friends.

"We saw it with our own eyes. If he's bringing her to the hometown, they been going for a while. Ain't no speculation about it no more," one woman said in an Instagram video.

Also worth noting: The car in the video seems like it could match a car of Green's that he shared in a TikTok video in 2023. The only difference is that the Chrysler Green posted is white, whereas the one in the fan-snapped photo is blue. But there were two years in between the two posts — plenty of time for a paint job, or even a new car purchase.

Where Does Ella Langley Come Into This?

Ever since Langley and Green put out their first duet, "You Look Like You Love Me," fans have been wondering if there might be more going on between them than just on-stage chemistry.

They both denied any romantic link between them. In December of 2024, Green said that Langley was "too smart" to date him.

But rumors continued to fly, especially after they released a second song together called "Don't Mind if I Do" — which also happened to be the title track of Green's album. Some fans thought that they saw Green kissing Langley in a video, but others thought it was just a quick peck on the cheek, and not a romantic smooch.

And in recent performances the two have given together — such as at the 2025 ACM Awards earlier this month — some fans have said on social media that their onstage chemistry has changed. They theorized that a breakup might have happened, or, in the words of one fan, "I know a failed situationship when I see one."

Most recently, Langley posted a TikTok video of herself singing and dancing to Kaitlin Butts' "You Ain't Gotta Die (To Be Dead to Me)" while stirring a pot of something she was cooking.

Overwhelmingly, the comments section seemed to think she was sending a message about how she feels towards Green.