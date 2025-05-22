Ella Langley's pot-stirring new TikTok video has fans convinced that she's throwing subtle shade at Riley Green, and, well — it's pretty easy to understand what they're talking about.

Langley posted a video of herself cooking a meal, and as she lifts the pot lid to stir what's inside, she sings along to some of the lyrics from Kaitlin Butts' fiery breakup song, "You Ain't Gotta Die (To Be Dead to Me)."

"I think I have heard of that man. I think I heard he got runned over by a train? Mauled by a bear? Maybe? Hopefully," Langley lip-syncs along in her post, before launching into the chorus: "You ain't gotta die to be dead to me."

Overwhelmingly, the comments section seems to be of the mind that Langley was sending a message about how she feels toward her "You Look Like You Love Me" duet partner.

"We pickin up what you puttin down sister," one commenter replied.

"The tea is boooooiilllling," someone else said.

"Oh ur funny I like u," said a third, and Langley "liked" that comment.

Of course, Langley could've just intended her post to be a fun cooking video, or a way to shout out Butts as a talented up-and-coming country artist. But there's also good reason to believe that this post might be Langley's way of reacting to the rumors that have been swirling about her, Green and another country star, Megan Moroney.

What Are the Rumors About Ella Langley + Riley Green?

Ever since Langley and Green put out their first duet, "You Look Like You Love Me," fans have been wondering if there might be more going on between them than just on-stage chemistry.

They both denied any romantic link between them. In December of 2024, Green said that Langley was "too smart" to date him.

But rumors continued to fly, especially after they released a second song together called "Don't Mind if I Do" — which also happened to be the title track of Green's album. Some fans thought that they saw Green kissing Langley in a video, but others thought it was just a quick peck on the cheek, and not a romantic smooch.

And in recent performances the two have given together — such as at the 2025 ACM Awards earlier this month — some fans have said on social media that their onstage chemistry has changed. They theorized that a breakup might have happened, or, in the words of one fan, "I know a failed situationship when I see one."

Most recently, Green shaved his famous mustache, just days after Langley told press that she was the one who encouraged him to keep it.

In the newest video Langley posted, she's singing along to a country song that features an element of talk-singing. That's a pretty rare thing to encounter in a country hit these days, but that same style of singing also makes an appearance in "You Look Like You Love Me," Langley and Green's duet.

Where Does Megan Moroney Come Into All This?

Langley isn't the only country star who's been at the center of a Riley Green romance rumor in recent months.

There's been an are-they-or-aren't-they debate over him and Moroney going on for months now.

Buckle up, because this particular fan theory gets way into the weeds — it's even more complicated than Green's rumored link to Langley.

In late 2024, fans first started buzzing about rumors linking the pair after social media sleuths pegged Moroney and Green on vacation at the very same tropical beach.

They even compared ocean views and cloud patterns from the photos the two stars posted, in an attempt to prove that not only were they in the same town, but they were looking at the very same view.

Someone else shared a handful of bar photos that seemed to imply they were barhopping together with friends, and Moroney may have even been wearing Green's cowboy hat.

But both artists denied that they were an item, and for a while, that was that. Moroney did admit that she and Green hung out on vacation together, but said that it was a complete coincidence that they happened to be in the same place at the same time.

But then came a social media video showing two people who look a whole lot like Green and Moroney walking through a Panama City Beach, Fla., airport together in late April.

Then, after the 2025 ACMs, more fans posted photos taken in Green's Alabama hometown. These shots show what appears to be the two stars riding together down back roads in a convertible, and the fans who took the pictures are positive it was Green and Moroney — and that they're an item.

"We saw it with our own eyes. If he's bringing her to the hometown, they been going for a while. Ain't no speculation about it no more," one woman said in an Instagram video.

Also worth noting: The car in the video seems like it could match a car of Green's that he shared in a TikTok video in 2023. The only difference is that the Chrysler Green posted is white, whereas the one in the fan-snapped photo is blue. But there were two years in between the two posts — plenty of time for a paint job, or even a new car purchase.

None of the artists involved have confirmed any of these fan theories — in fact, they've all denied them. Still, the mounting evidence is pretty compelling.