Riley Green is one of country music’s most eligible bachelors, but we got him to admit who he’s actually crushing on — and the answer might surprise you just as much as it surprised us.

Green was a guest on Taste of Country Nights where I asked him who he has been listening to lately. That's when the conversation took a turn.

The “Worst Way” singer didn’t even hesitate: “Norah Jones,” he said, explaining that her early-2000s hit “Don’t Know Why” “gets me every time.”

Green continued, “I watch the videos of her singing that — she was sharp, man. Yeah, I got a crush.”

His pick is especially interesting because it’s not someone from the country world. Norah Jones is known for her soulful, understated performances, and Green just showed his hand, finally, as to what kind of women he might be attracted to.

In the country world, Green has been rumored to have dated two rising stars: Ella Langley and Megan Moroney.

With Langley, the speculation stemmed from their undeniable chemistry on stage and in the studio. Their collaborations — especially live performances — were so convincing that fans questioned whether the connection went beyond duet partners.

Green has also been loosely linked to Moroney, another wildly popular newcomer known for her witty, highly personal songwriting that often leads listeners to wonder who inspired her lyrics.

At the end of the day, Green remains one of the most courteous, down-to-earth artists you’ll meet. He comes off as genuinely kind.

That, coupled with the fact that he was named 2025’s Sexiest Country Star by People, means Riley Green shouldn’t have much trouble finding love — if that’s something he’s looking for right now.

How Old is Riley Green?

Riley Green is 37 years old. He was born Oct. 18, 1988.

Is Riley Green Performing at The 59th CMA Awards?

Riley Green will take the stage at the 59th annual CMA Awards on Nov. 19, where he’s set to perform his spicy hit, “Worst Way.”

