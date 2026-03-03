The death of Deadliest Catch deckhand Todd Meadows is now under investigation.

The 25-year-old fisherman died on Feb. 25 after falling overboard while working aboard the fishing vessel Aleutian Lady in Alaska. According to the United States Coast Guard, Meadows was recovered by his crew shortly after the fall, but attempts to save him were unsuccessful.

Now, federal officials are looking into what exactly happened.

What Happened at Sea

In a statement to People, a spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard Arctic District confirmed that watchstanders in Juneau were notified after Meadows fell overboard around 5 p.m. local time.

The crew of the Aleutian Lady reported the incident roughly 170 miles north of Dutch Harbor. According to the Coast Guard, Meadows was recovered from the water about 10 minutes after the fall, but he was unresponsive.

Crew members attempted first aid and resuscitation efforts before transporting him to Dutch Harbor, where he was later confirmed dead. Officials say the incident is now under investigation.

“As the nation’s leading marine safety organization, the Coast Guard investigates marine casualties and accidents to uncover their causes and initiate necessary corrective actions,” the statement said.

A Tragic Loss for the Crew

News of Meadows’ death was first shared publicly by Captain Rick Shelford in a social media post on Monday (March 2).

“February 25, 2026, was the most tragic day in the history of the Aleutian Lady on the Bering Sea,” Shelford wrote. “We lost our brother, Todd Meadows.”

Shelford described Meadows as the newest member of the crew who quickly became part of the family.

His love for fishing and his strong work ethic earned everyone’s respect right away. His smile was contagious, and the sound of his laughter coming up the wheelhouse stairs or over the deck hailer is something we will carry with us always.

Shelford added that Meadows’ love for his children and family was evident in everything he did. “He worked hard, loved deeply, and brought joy to those around him,” he wrote. “Right now, our hearts are broken in a way that words can’t fully express.”

Discovery Channel Responds

A spokesperson for the Discovery Channel, which airs Deadliest Catch, also shared a statement following the news.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Todd Meadows,” the network said. “This is a devastating loss, and our hearts are with his loved ones, his crewmates, and the entire fishing community during this incredibly difficult time.”

Meadows was known for his work in the high-risk world of Bering Sea crab fishing — the dangerous industry documented on the long-running Discovery series.

Season 21 of Deadliest Catch concluded in fall 2025; season 22 is expected to air in 2026.