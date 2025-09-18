Dolly Parton was scheduled to attend Wednesday’s (Sept. 17) announcement of the new Night Flight Expedition ride at her Dollywood theme park. But at the last minute, the country legend couldn’t make it.

That's because she was experiencing health issues. Parton suffered a kidney stone that led to an infection, and on doctor's orders, she stayed home to rest.

The country icon filmed a video message for fans attending the event, explaining why she couldn’t be there in person and assuring them there was no need to worry.

"I have had a little problem," she said. "I had a kidney stone that was causing me a lot of problems. Turned out it had given me an infection."

"And the doctor said, 'You don't need to be traveling right this minute, so you need a few days to get better,'" Parton continued. "He suggested I not go to Dollywood today."

"And I'm there with you in spirit, because I was looking so forward to it," she added.

How is Dolly Parton Feeling Now?

Though she's still resting up at home, Parton seems to be feeling much better after her health scare.

"I'll be back just as quick as I can. Don't worry about me. I'm gonna be okay," she told fans.

What Did Dolly Parton Say About Dollywood's New Ride?

In her message, Parton shared her excitement for the park’s new Night Flight Expedition, inspired by a nighttime voyage through the Great Smoky Mountains.

"I might just check that one out," she said, which is a big statement coming from Parton, who's admitted in the past that she almost never rides the rides at Dollywood.

"They say it's the most expensive thing we've ever done, so it better be good," she joked at one point in the video.