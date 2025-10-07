Dolly Parton's sister Freida is concerned about her. The country singer has been facing some health issues the last few months, and her sister took to social media to ask fans to pray for her, saying her concerns have kept her up at night.

"Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly," she writes in a post shared to Facebook. "Many of you know she hasn't been feeling her best lately."

"I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been led to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me," she continues.

Freida stopped short of sharing details about Dolly’s condition but reminded fans of her sister’s strength.

"She's strong, she's loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she's going to be just fine," she types.

"Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!"

What's Wrong With Dolly Parton?

While it's unclear what is ailing Parton, she did postpone her Las Vegas dates at the Colosseum that were scheduled for December. Prior to that, she missed an event at her Dollywood theme park due to a kidney stone and subsequent infection.

At the time, doctor's told her she needed to rest. Her post on Sept. 28 said she needed to undergo some procedures.

"As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures," she writes in a lengthy post.

"As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it's not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon," she added.

She assured fans that she would continue to work on various projects from her Nashville home in the meantime. Other posts to her social media since then, have not provided an update on her condition.