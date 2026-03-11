Country singer Billy Gilman revealed this mother Frances G. Gilman died earlier this week. She is remembered for her "warmth, humor and boundless generosity."

Frances Gilman leaves behind two sons and two grandsons who “brought her endless joy.” She also leaves behind husband William Gilman Jr., Billy’s father.

Gilman is known for two Top 40 hits from 2000, “One Voice” and “Oklahoma.”

He was just 11 years old when “One Voice” hit, making him the youngest artist ever with a Top 40 country song.

He was also runner-up during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), won by Sundance Head.

An obituary at the Avery Funeral Home website (Hope Valley, R.I.) makes special note of Fran Gilman’s love of family and animals. Her dogs Elvira, Ginny, RJ and Dallas are described as her most beloved companions. She was also a member of the Quarter Horse Association, winning nearly 80 awards for showing them.

Gilman shared a similar sentiment on Facebook. On Tuesday, he revealed his mother had died with two photos and a video that she’d be proud of.

“While my heart is full it is and will be forever broken,” he writes. “Love you forever, my other half.”

It's clear Fran Gilman touched those in her son's professional life as well. Taking to Instagram, the singer's manager talked about losing her best friend.

"Very early this morning, I lost the warmest, most loving, giving, and best friend anyone could ever ask for in 30 years: Fran Gilman, my precious Billy Gilman's mom," Angela Bacari writes.

"It was sudden and unexpected. The sadness we all feel — Billy's dad, brother Colin, and family — is beyond words. I will treasure all the many fun and amazing memories through our years together."

Beyond it being sudden, no cause of death was shared.