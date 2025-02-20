30 Forgotten Country Radio Hits of the 21st Century

30 Forgotten Country Radio Hits of the 21st Century

Every so often there's a song that pops up on the radio or a social media video that makes you go, "Oh my gosh, I haven't heard this one in forever!" So, you crank up the volume and find yourself singing along to every single word.

It's like riding a bike.

And while we don't always know why certain songs disappear off the face of the Earth, we always have a soft spot for them in our hearts.

These are the types of songs that aren't neglected or discarded by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, these oldie-but-a-goodie tracks were once very successful releases from artists we know and love. They just aren't the megahits we hold onto for longer periods of time.

They're just forgotten songs. Out of sight, out of mind, if you will.

We've rounded up 30 tracks from the 21st century that once ruled the airwaves; however, they have since slipped into the background of country music.

The songs we selected were high performers, with most landing in the Top 5 of the genre's charts. Just about all of them are now Platinum-certified records, meaning they have sold more than one million units.

Many of the musical numbers listed below could still hold their own in a highly competitive genre.

Take a short walk down memory lane with us. Keep scrolling to see 30 forgotten country hits of the 21st century, and don't be surprised if you find yourself singing along to all of them.

Country music has churned out some huge songs in the 21st century. Over the last 25 years, there have been countless No. 1 hits that have dominated the airwaves. And while some songs never disappear, there are some that seem to fade into the background. They're not discarded songs, but they are out of sight, out of mind.

Let us jog your memory with 30 country hits that have may have been forgotten over the last few decades.

The 25 Best Country Songs of the Last 25 Years (2000-2024)

The best country songs of the last 25 years were felt and heard. Commercial impact was a factor, but emotional impact is what separates these songs from others released in the 2000s.

Technically the century began in 2001, but we reached back to 2000 to summarize this list of top songs. Alan Jackson is the only artist with two songs, but you'll find 11 Entertainer of the Year winners scattered across a playlist the required several stunning exclusions.

Curious as to why your favorite song missed the cut? Well, there are only 25 spots for the best of 25,000 country song releases. Hard decisions needed to be made!

