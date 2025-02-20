Every so often there's a song that pops up on the radio or a social media video that makes you go, "Oh my gosh, I haven't heard this one in forever!" So, you crank up the volume and find yourself singing along to every single word.

It's like riding a bike.

And while we don't always know why certain songs disappear off the face of the Earth, we always have a soft spot for them in our hearts.

These are the types of songs that aren't neglected or discarded by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, these oldie-but-a-goodie tracks were once very successful releases from artists we know and love. They just aren't the megahits we hold onto for longer periods of time.

They're just forgotten songs. Out of sight, out of mind, if you will.

We've rounded up 30 tracks from the 21st century that once ruled the airwaves; however, they have since slipped into the background of country music.

The songs we selected were high performers, with most landing in the Top 5 of the genre's charts. Just about all of them are now Platinum-certified records, meaning they have sold more than one million units.

Many of the musical numbers listed below could still hold their own in a highly competitive genre.

Take a short walk down memory lane with us. Keep scrolling to see 30 forgotten country hits of the 21st century, and don't be surprised if you find yourself singing along to all of them.

30 Forgotten Country Radio Hits of the 21st Century Country music has churned out some huge songs in the 21st century. Over the last 25 years, there have been countless No. 1 hits that have dominated the airwaves. And while some songs never disappear, there are some that seem to fade into the background. They're not discarded songs, but they are out of sight, out of mind.

Let us jog your memory with 30 country hits that have may have been forgotten over the last few decades. Gallery Credit: Jess