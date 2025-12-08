Maddie & Tae have declared an indefinite hiatus after a decade and a half of making music together.

The duo shared their news via People, admitting that it's been "such a hard, hard — honestly, heartbreaking — decision," bandmate Tae Kerr admits.

"This was the only dream I've ever had since I exited the womb," Kerr continues. "I had a very specific vision of creating music and singing music. When we met at 15, that's what we set out to do, and we're both just so grateful that we've had the journey we've had."

"This career has been everything we've ever wanted," she adds.

Are Maddie & Tae Breaking Up?

The duo avoided the term "breakup," but their career change sounds like something more than just a temporary hiatus.

"We're leaving this so open-ended because, you know, we might make another record one day," Maddie Font explains. "We might go do some tour dates one day."

But they also said that it didn't feel right in "this season" to continue making music together.

The bandmates are longtime best friends, and they emphasized that that's not changing. In fact, Font points out that removing the career component from their relationship will allow the pair to "nurture our friendship" as they focus on motherhood.

Maddie & Tae said that the decision to end their musical partnership came during a tearful phone call in September.

"Maddie was just like, 'Tell me where your heart is,'" Kerr recounts of that emotional conversation. "And I was like, 'My heart is at home.' And she said, 'Okay. Then that's what we need to do.'"

"We both knew this conversation was coming eventually," Font adds. "I never imagined it would be on the phone. I always thought we'd get to be in person and hug each other."

Why Are Maddie & Tae Splitting Up?

People reports that Tae Kerr will be a stay-at-home mom to her 3-year-old daughter Leighton and 1-year-old son Chapel.

Meanwhile, Maddie Font will pursue a solo career.

Motherhood has been an important life stage for both the artists in recent years — Font is mom to a 2-year-old boy named Forrest — and they've sung and spoken about their experience of moving together into a new life stage.

The duo have also released music about the pull they feel between their careers and their families. Specifically, their May 2025 album Love & Light features the track "Chasing Babies & Raising Dreams," which features the line, "It never gets easier saying goodbye / To sweet brown eyes begging 'Mama, please stay' / It's hell on the heart to drive away."

Who Are Maddie & Tae?

Maddie & Tae have been among country music's most talented — and under rewarded — duos since they released their major label debut album, Start Here, in 2015.

Rick Diamond, Getty Images Rick Diamond, Getty Images loading...

That project included hits such as "Girl in a Country Song" and "Shut Up and Fish," both tracks that playfully poked at gender inequalities both in the country music genre and more broadly.

Since then, the duo has released two more full studio projects — The Way it Feels in 2020 and Love & Light in 2025 — as well as several EPs.

They scored a couple of country radio No. 1s with "Girl in a Country Song" and "Die From a Broken Heart," but never saw the commercial acclaim that their talent warranted.

The duo was also perennially underrecognized at awards shows, though they did win two CMT Music Awards during their career, including the Duo/Group Video of the Year trophy for "Woman You Got" in 2022.