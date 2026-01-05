In December of 2025, Maddie and Tae announced their heartbreaking decision to split up the band, after 15 years of making music together.

Their decision to split up was taken hard by their fans and the industry, as they are beloved by many.

And it explains why so many were confused when they posted on their Facebook over the weekend, "2026, we are so excited to see what you've got in store."

Are Maddie + Tae Touring 2026 After Announcing Their Split?

Yes. Per their tour calendar, Maddie + Tae have 10 tour dates on the books for 2026.

Those shows were all announced prior to their breakup news, and the duo previously said they planned to honor their remaining tour dates. But amid the big news that they're calling it quits, that piece of information slipped by many fans, and they were confused.

How Did Fans React to Maddie + Tae's 2026 Tour Schedule?

Fans of the duo were quick to jump in the comment section to figure out what in the heck was going on.

One fan writes, "Wait, does this mean y’all are still making/performing music together? I’m confused, as I thought y’all split as a duo."

Others chime in with comments like "Y'all make up?" "Aren't you splitting up?" "So you're not splitting up?"

One fan takes to the comment section to explain things to others who are confused. "For those who have been asking, they are splitting up, but it was announced they plan on finishing up their tour dates."

Interestingly enough, the duo actually have shows scheduled all the way through June of 2026.

How Did Maddie and Tae Announce They Were Splitting Up?

The duo had shared their news via People, admitting that it's been "such a hard, hard — honestly, heartbreaking — decision," bandmate Tae Kerr admits.

"This was the only dream I've ever had since I exited the womb," Kerr continues. "I had a very specific vision of creating music and singing music. When we met at 15, that's what we set out to do, and we're both just so grateful that we've had the journey we've had."

Why Are Maddie & Tae Splitting Up?

People reported that Tae Kerr will be a stay-at-home mom to her 3-year-old daughter Leighton and 1-year-old son Chapel.

Meanwhile, Maddie Font will pursue a solo career.