The world of country music is growing rapidly! And no, we're not talking about the number of artists getting their big break. We're talking about actual babies being born to our favorite country artists.

And while the tour buses are becoming more crowded with diapers and extra bottles, we can't help but tip our hat to the extremely creative baby names these artists are coming up with.

Long gone, it seems, are the simple baby names like Michael, Cody and Josh. Heather, Sarah and Jessica? Never heard of them. Instead, our favorite country stars are thinking outside the box when it comes to naming their heirs. Catchy, unique and even complex first and last name combinations are taking over.

These days we see names that are truly inspired. Names that come from nature and geography as well as monikers that would fit perfectly in a classic, black and white spaghetti western film.

And let's not forget country music's longstanding respect for the artists that have come before us. There are some babies who are named after country music legends while one in particular has a certain royal feel to it.

As well as the occasional family name that has found itself being passed down from generation to generation. Heck, one name just entered the "fourth generation" chat on his mother's side.

Honestly, would you expect anything less from our talented roster of country music makers? If they can be creative in their lyrics, what's to stop them from letting that creativity spill over into their greatest creations of all, their children?

We've rounded up a list of the buzzworthy names in all of country music and, if we're being completely honest, some of these names have us thinking about filing to have ours changed.

Keep scrolling to see some of the most unique and, quite frankly, cool names in the genre!