On the heels of announcing their musical split after 10 years together, Maddie & Tae’s comments from a visit to Taste of Country Nights earlier this year are offering fans some comfort.

During that interview, they reassured their longtime supporters that they will remain best friends forever.

Are Maddie & Tae Still Friends?

Prior to the duo deciding to step away from making music together, Maddie Marlow Font said, “We will always be best friends, whether we do music.”

Tae Dye Kerr added, “Our friendship is number one, no matter what.”

Font explained that over the past decade of their career — and 15 years of friendship — the two have endured some tough moments, but they stuck together and made it through.

Emma McIntyre, Getty Images

Font continued, “We’ve been best friends for 15 years, and then coming onto the scene 10 years ago, we have been knocked down a lot. For our journey, a lot of times we’ve been like, ‘Is this it? Do we call it?’”

This makes it clear that there were several points over the past decade when the two questioned whether they should keep going — moments fans never really knew about until now.

But even through those struggles, Font told us that they still remained tight and best of friends.

Rick Diamond, Getty Images

You can check out video of the interview with Taste of Country below.

How Many Albums Did Maddie & Tae Release?

Maddie & Tae released three studio albums: Start Here (2015), The Way It Feels (2020) and Love & Light (2025).

Looking at their release pattern, each album arrived five years apart — with their final project landing in the same year they decided to call it quits.

Why Are Maddie & Tae Breaking Up?

Maddie & Tae decided to end their run as a duo so Kerr could be a stay-at-home mom while Font launches a solo career.

The two will continue to be each other’s biggest supporters, and it’s easy to imagine Kerr cheering from the crowd at some of Font’s solo shows in the years ahead.

