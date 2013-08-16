Cast a Line! 15 Best Country Songs About Fishing

Country music is known for its songs about the country life. Songs about taking the tractor around the farm, riding and roping some steers, or an early morning hunt, are not uncommon in the genre.

And don't forget about fishing!

Several fishing songs have emerged over they years with many singing about the joys of casting a line and others relating this whole rod and reel game to the game of life. After all, sometimes you catch something and sometimes you don't. Either way, life is good out on the water.

In honor of National Go Fishing Day (June 18), we've rounded up several of country music's best song about fishing.

What Is National Go Fishing Day?

National Go Fishing Day is a annual celebration of all things fishing. People are encouraged to get away from the hustle and bustle of life and spend a relaxing day out on an ocean, lake, pond or river.

What started as a way for people to literally feed their family has turned into an outing best spent with family and loved ones.

And there are so many different types of fishing these days. Anglers all over enjoy bait fishing, fly-fishing, bait casting, spin fishing, troll fishing and more. Some brave individuals also partake in noodling, which involves catching fish with your bare hands.

Country Songs About Fishing

Many country singers not only sing about fishing, but they are fisherman themselves. And since many of our favorite artists sing about the things they know, it's no surprise they have written songs about their favorite activity.

Some sing about their love for the hobby, while others relate it to love or life. Whatever angle they take, it's safe to say all of them would agree that a horrible day on the water with nothing to show for their effort is still a lot better than a bad day in real life.

Keep scrolling to see 15 of the best country songs about fishing.