Former 19 Kids and Counting star Joseph Duggar is facing serious charges tied to an alleged incident involving a minor.

The 31-year-old has been charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12 and lewd and lascivious conduct by a person 18 or older, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the alleged incident dates back to 2020 and involved a young girl who was on vacation with her family in Panama City Beach, Fla.

Details of the Case

According to investigators, the case centers on allegations that Joseph had inappropriate contact with the child during that trip.

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The victim, who was 9 years old at the time, recently participated in a forensic interview that led to the charges, officials said.

Authorities also say the victim’s father later confronted Joseph about the allegations, and that he allegedly admitted to the behavior to both the father and investigators.

Joseph was taken into custody on March 18 in Washington County, Ark., and is currently awaiting extradition to Florida.

A Case Years in the Making

Officials say the investigation stems from a report of past abuse, with the case moving forward following the recent interview.

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The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has not released additional details as the investigation continues.

Family Background

Joseph rose to fame alongside his family on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting, which followed the lives of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their large family.

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His arrest comes years after separate legal issues involving his brother, Josh Duggar, which also brought national attention to the family.

Support Resources

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual abuse, help is available. You can call or text 988 in the U.S. or visit 988lifeline.org for confidential support.