New details have emerged about Chrisley Knows Best alum Kyle Chrisley’s most recent arrest — and they paint a chaotic and violent picture.

The 34-year-old son of Todd and Julie Chrisley was taken into custody in Rutherford County, Tenn., on Saturday (Dec. 20) and now faces 10 charges stemming from the incident.

Alleged Violent Outburst During Arrest

According to a statement from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO), obtained by People, deputies responded to a 911 call made by Kyle’s wife, Ashleigh Chrisley, who reported that her husband was being “belligerent.”

“When attempting to speak with Mr. Chrisley, he became immediately aggressive, charged at deputies and began to throw punches and assault deputies,” RCSO Sgt. Brady Greene said.

Three officers were reportedly injured during the altercation. Deputies used OC spray (pepper spray) to subdue Kyle before taking him into custody.

Authorities also say Kyle appeared to be intoxicated and allegedly admitted to drinking approximately 64 ounces of beer that night.

Facing 10 Charges

According to online court records, Kyle Chrisley is facing 10 charges, including:

Domestic assault

Assault on a law enforcement officer

Disorderly conduct

Resisting arrest

Public intoxication

Retaliation for past actions

He was released on $88,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27, 2026.

Ongoing Legal Battles

This arrest comes amid an active civil lawsuit Kyle and Ashleigh filed in August 2025 against Rutherford County and two sheriff’s deputies.

That case stems from a previous arrest in September 2024, when Kyle was charged with aggravated assault after a confrontation with a mechanic.

In court documents, the couple alleges that Kyle was wrongfully arrested after calling for help during a dangerous altercation. They claim the mechanic arrived uninvited, made threats, and rammed their SUV, nearly hitting Kyle in front of neighbors.

The couple is seeking $1.7 million in damages, plus attorney fees and a jury trial.

A Pattern of Trouble

Kyle Chrisley has had multiple run-ins with the law. In March 2023, he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a supervisor at a truck rental company in Smyrna, Tenn.

This latest arrest adds to a growing list of legal issues — not just for Kyle, but for the Chrisley family as a whole.

A Reality TV Empire Unraveled

Kyle is the eldest son of Todd and Julie Chrisley, the former stars of Chrisley Knows Best, which followed the family’s lavish lifestyle.

In 2022, Todd and Julie were convicted on federal charges of bank fraud, wire fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy. They were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison — though both were pardoned by former President Donald Trump in 2025.

Kyle’s most recent arrest marks yet another dramatic turn for a family once famous for its Southern charm — and now known more for courtroom drama than reality TV.