Singer and songwriter Todd Snider has canceled his 2025 tour after being the victim of a violent assault in Salt Lake City.

A note from Aimless, Inc. on Snider’s social media pages reveals that he will be unable to perform for an undetermined period of time.

Todd Snider is a 59-year-old singer and songwriter from Portland, Ore.

He’s released more than a dozen albums over a 30 year career.

His most recent album is High, Lonesome and Then Some, released on Oct. 17.

Snider’s website lists 11 High, Lonesome and Then Some tour dates in 2025, along with another seven scheduled for January and February. “We deeply apologize for the cancellation and any inconvenience it may cause,” the post reads.

“We appreciate your understanding as Todd receives needed medical treatment. We hope to have more information on new dates soon.”

The High, Lonesome and Then Some Tour had just begun on Oct. 30, followed by a night off on Halloween and then Saturday night's event. No further details about the assault have been made available, nor is the nature or extent of Snider's injuries known.

Last Thursday, Snider shared his excitement for the tour.

"We pulled into the mountains of Colorado with some beautiful fall weather and new tunes to play in support of the new album," Snider's team writes on Instagram.

"Todd will be joined by an ace band of troubadours, including Joe Bisirri, Robbie Crowell, Ted Pecchio, Erica Blinn, and Brooke Gronemeyer!"

Through the years, Snider has written songs recorded by Jack Ingram, Robert Earl Keen, Mark Chesnutt and more.

