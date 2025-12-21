Kyle Chrisley — son of Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley — has been arrested in Tennessee on multiple charges, including domestic assault, public intoxication, and assaulting a first responder.

The 34-year-old was taken into custody by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday (Dec. 20), according to TMZ.

He was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center later that evening.

The Charges

Chrisley faces the following charges:

Domestic assault

Public intoxication

Disorderly conduct

Assault on a first responder

Resisting arrest

Retaliation for past actions

Details of the alleged incident have not yet been made public, and Chrisley has not issued a statement.

Ongoing Legal Battles

This arrest follows an active civil lawsuit filed by Kyle and his wife, Ashleigh, against Rutherford County and two sheriff’s deputies in August 2025.

The lawsuit stems from a September 2024 arrest, when Kyle was charged with aggravated assault.

According to court documents, the couple alleges that Kyle was “punished for calling for help” during a violent encounter with a mechanic. They claim the individual threatened them, rammed their SUV, and nearly ran Kyle over in front of neighbors.

The Chrisleys are seeking $1.7 million in damages, plus attorney fees and a jury trial.

“Our hopes for this lawsuit are accountability and change,” Kyle’s attorney, Wesley Clark, said at the time, “because no family should have to endure what the Chrisley family endured in this terrifying scenario.”

A History of Trouble

Kyle was also arrested in March 2023 after allegedly assaulting a supervisor at a truck rental company in Smyrna, Tenn.

His latest arrest adds to a growing list of high-profile legal issues connected to the Chrisley family.

A Family in the Spotlight

Kyle is the eldest son of Todd and Julie Chrisley, whose reality series Chrisley Knows Best chronicled their lavish lifestyle.

The couple was convicted in 2022 on multiple counts of bank fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy, and sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison — though President Donald Trump later pardoned them.