Bunnie Xo’s Heading to Jail — but She’s Doing It in Full Glam

Bunnie Xo's headed to jail — but don’t worry, she’s planning to show up fully glammed and vlogging the whole thing.

The podcast host and wife of Jelly Roll shared the story on her latest Dumb Blonde episode, revealing she has to “go book [herself] in” after learning about an unpaid ticket from 2020.

“You guys! I am going to jail. Should we talk about it?” she teased, explaining the ticket was from Alabama and had completely slipped her mind.

She says she only learned about it after getting pulled over recently — while driving what she jokingly described as a car that “looks like a drug dealer’s vehicle.”

When the officer ran her license, it came back as suspended. “I was like, ‘What? When? How?’” she recalled. “How could this happen?”

Bunnie Xo says she paid the fine as soon as she got home and assumed it was resolved — until she got pulled over again. This time, she might have been speeding.

The officer — who she claimed was “being a f--king d--k” — told her her license was still suspended, calling it an “arrestable offense.”

Booking In, but Make It Glam

Instead of arresting her on the spot, the officer gave Bunnie Xo one week to turn herself in voluntarily — and she plans to do just that.

“If I do — you guys have seen all my past mugshots, right? — I’m going in glammed the f--k up, baby,” she laughed. “And I am going to vlog it.”

She added that her attorney is now handling the situation, and records show the original ticket was paid back on Oct. 24.

“I’m an upstanding citizen these days,” she joked. “I don’t do bad things!”

Meanwhile, Over in Jelly Roll Land…

While Bunnie Xo preps for glam mugshot duty, her husband Jelly Roll is making headlines of his own.

The “Save Me” singer shaved his signature beard this week — the first time in a decade — surprising fans and even his own family with a totally new look.