Bunnie Xo was arrested for the first time as a teenager, and in the years that followed, she had several encounters with law enforcement and jail.

Now, more than 20 years removed from her first brush with the system, she went through her old mugshots. She says she had "no idea the emotions it would unlock."

The podcaster and social media personality — who's also wife to Jelly Roll — took fans on a walk through her turbulent past. She posted seven mugshots to social media and explained how her story is one of pain, purpose and redemption.

These photos date back to when Bunnie — now in her mid-40s — was just 19 years old.

"Looking at the first one, I just couldn't believe what a baby I was," she writes.

At that point in her life, she'd already spent five years homeless in Las Vegas, "couch to couch, or with whatever boyfriend would let me stay," Bunnie remembers.

"By then I'd already lost three babies," she adds.

Flipping through the mugshots, you'll see Bunnie grow from that scared, sad-eyed teen into a young woman who was fiercely independent but fighting a losing battle with addiction.

The final snapshot, taken when Bunnie was 26, shows her after an arrest for "soliciting an undercover cop on a casino floor."

"I can still see the drugs in my skin, the bloodshot eyes, the hollow look that comes when you stop caring if you wake up tomorrow," she writes. "I was deep in addiction, lost in survival mode. Add in a splash of victim mentality & it was a recipe for disaster."

Bunnie says she's "not ashamed" of the photos. "They remind me who I used to be, & how far grace has carried me," she explains.

"I look at these photos now and I just want to hug that little girl," she continues. "She thought surviving meant hyper independence, fighting in the streets, barking loud and biting even harder."

Finally, Bunnie says, she was able to overcome the vicious cycle of addiction and arrests when she got "sick" of the life she was living. She also gives credit to God for all the second chances and grace she experienced during her "rock-bottom season."

She's been open about her past, which includes a career as a sex worker. Bunnie started out as a stripper and eventually moved into high-end six work.

When she met Jelly, she was still actively working in the industry — and at that time, she was making quite a bit more money than he was.

She dialed down her work and finally retired from the industry altogether in 2023.

Bunnie has also talked about her journey to sobriety. She mentioned popping pills, doing cocaine and drinking way too much at the height of her addiction.

She got sober from cocaine and pills in 2017 and stopped drinking alcohol a year later, though she'll have a once-in-a-blue-moon drink on special occasions.

"Every overdose that didn't take me, every time I inserted myself in harm's way. He said, 'No, there's still work for you to do & what's tea for them will be testimony for you,'" she reflects.

She also hopes others will find hope in her story.

"You CAN rewrite your story & start believing in yourself," Bunnie encourages fans. "You are never too far gone for God to find you, love you & lift you out."

She'll tell more of the full story behind these photos in her book, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, which drops in February of 2026.

In response to her post, Jelly applauded his wife's courage in sharing her story, and emphasized that her journey inspired his own.

"I would have never became the man I am today without you," he replied in a comment. "It was your story that inspired mine, it was always you I was trying to be like."

"While people talked about us, judged us, wished on our downfall, we just stayed the course and believed what God had for us no man could take away," he added. "We overcome by the blood of the lamb and the power of [our] testimony."

"TESTIFY BABY! TESTIFY!" Jelly added.