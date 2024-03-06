Jelly Roll’s Wife Bunnie Xo Marks One Year Since She Left Sex Work

Many fans already know Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie Xo, as a popular social media personality and the woman behind the Dumb Blonde podcast.

But she's also a retired sex worker whose resume includes exotic dancing, high-end call girl work and producing adult online content.

Bunnie's been open about her work history, both on her social media and podcast and in interviews. When she and Jelly first met in 2015, she was actively working in the sex industry — and in fact, she was making quite a bit more money than he was.

Over the next few years, she began to dial down her work in the industry, and finally, in early March 2023, she shut down her adult content website.

"Just officially shut down my spicy site. What a fun ride that was," she wrote on social media at the time. "On to the next bag, baby."

On Wednesday (March 6), Bunnie reflected on her one-year anniversary of leaving the sex industry altogether. Though she frequently jokingly describes herself as a "retired heaux," she admits that she had anxieties about letting go of what had been an exceedingly successful career.

"Awww a year ago I retired from the SW [sex work] industry," she writes on Facebook. "I was SO scared to let go of that part of my life & leave behind the money I was making — wasn't sure how I'd make up that part of my business. But I had faith & let God have it & he made sure I made it back tenfold."

Over the course of the past year, Bunnie's work as a podcaster and social media personality has exploded. Last month, she notched 100,000 Patreon subscribers and posted her gratitude to all the fans who consistently support her podcasting work.

"It's because of y'all I can do what I love & that's entertaining you & giving you a glimpse into our lives," she says. "I never knew how much love the world could show, thank you for showing it to me & our family."

Of course, Jelly Roll has seen his own stratospheric career rise: He's quickly become one of country music's biggest current superstars, complete with awards, nominations, hit songs and sold-out tour dates.

Most recently, he announced his 2024 Beautifully Broken Tour.