Country newcomer Ashley Cooke has been having some major success in the industry. Recently, she met Jelly Roll backstage at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

I sat down with Cooke on the latest episode of Taste of Country Nights on Demand, and she told me an epic story about meeting the "Save Me" singer, not too long ago.

Cooke said, "My Opry debut backstage, the lineup was me, Jelly Roll and Gary LeVox. I was backstage walking through, and Jelly stops me, and he goes, 'Ashley!'"

Cooke revealed she had never met Jelly Roll before, and she was shocked he even knew her name.

The "Your Place" singer continued, "I'm like, 'Hello, Sir Jelly Roll.'" She giggled as she described to me her shock. "Like, shake the hand and do the thing, and he was like, 'I love your song!'"

Cooke said Jelly Roll then began singing it in the hallways of the Opry, word for word. To Cooke's surprise, the song that Jelly Roll was singing was one of her first songs, before she even put a record out.

Cooke went into detail about what she was thinking in that exact moment. "I was like, 'Oh my gosh, Jelly Roll knows my song. This is crazy.'"

"Kinda caught me off guard. It was so wild and so fun."

I then challenged Cooke to get a Jelly Roll face tattoo. She laughed and replied optimistically. "We'll see ... if I ever do a song with Jelly, I might get a face tatt."

Rest assured, if that collaboration does happen, we will circle back with Cooke on the Jelly Roll face tattoo.

