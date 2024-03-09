Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie Xo, has made a name for herself on TikTok sharing her unique sense of humor, but as of late, the former sex worker has gone viral for her inspiring journey to sobriety.

Bunnie Xo earned more than a million views after she shared a clip from her podcast where she talked about her inspiring sober journey. She mentioned popping pills, doing cocaine and drinking way too much alcohol throughout her journey.

The former sex worker shared that she and Jelly Roll getting full custody of Bailee, his daughter, was her main reason for quitting pills. Bunnie Xo also emotionally noted that she doesn't want to be like her mom, who also struggled with addiction. Bunnie Xo encouraged her followers to share their sober dates.

With over 5000 comments, one user shared, "6 years on October 23rd."

"Wow. You are such an inspiration. You and Bailey remind me of my Neice and I. I’m raising her." shared another user.

@xomgitsbunnie Drop yoir sober dates below ✨ #baileeandbunnie ♬ Chill Vibes - Tollan Kim

In another clip, the former addict's stepdaughter, Bailee, shared a story of her drinking with her birth mom and stopping by her mom's drug dealer's house to pick up drugs. She also shared that her mom was the one who was giving her weed.

The viral video racked up more than 800 comments, with one user writing, "Oh Bailee. This is so hard to listen to. I’m so glad she has an outlet and is in an environment that promotes healing. I hope Mom can get it together at some point but glad she has y’all if not." More than 4000 users liked that comment.

Jelly Roll's wife teases in the comments, "This isn’t even the worst things that happened unfortunately- drop’s Wednesday".

