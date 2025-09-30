They say you should never meet your heroes — and Bunnie Xo learned that lesson the hard way.

During a conversation with stand-up comedian and musician Matt Mathews on her Dumb Blonde podcast, Bunnie admitted that she had a bad experience when she met singer-songwriter Jewel.

Bunnie Xo Had a Bad Fan Interaction With Jewel

At the time, Jewel was at the height of her fame, and Bunnie hadn't yet made it big. They had a chance meeting at a casino, when Bunnie saw Jewel walking by herself.

"I couldn't believe it. I was like, 'Oh my god, Jewel!'" she remembers, saying that she asked the star for a picture.

But Jewel was clearly uncomfortable, "like she'd been caught," and didn't seem too happy to be meeting a fan.

"[She] rolled her eyes and went, 'One picture, right now, right here,'" Bunnie continues. "And I was like, 'You know what, it's okay.'"

Bunnie declined that picture, and she walked away that night with a bad taste in her mouth.

"For years, I was like, 'Jewel was a b--ch," she admits.

Bunnie Xo Was a Huge Jewel Fan Before They Met

For context, Bunnie was a massive fan of the singer-songwriter before their chance meeting that night.

"I have the same tooth as her!" she elaborated in the podcast.

It's also important to note that Bunnie's podcast guest is a massive Jewel fan too, and works with the singer often.

Matthews even posted a video of him and Jewel yodeling onstage together last week.

But any celebrity can have a bad day, and the pressure of fame can cause even the kindest star to come off as rude during some fan interactions.

Bunnie Xo says she understands that now that she's in the public eye herself.

Bunnie Xo Has Changed Her Stance on Jewel

Perspective and life experience have given Bunnie a new outlook on that interaction she and Jewel had.

"She could have been going through a f--king divorce in the middle of this casino. She could have been on her period. There were a million things that could have been going on," she pointed out.

"Granted, she could have been a little nicer," Bunnie commented, but said that Matthews' experience of being mentored by Jewel helped shift her perspective, too.

"When you told me your story of how much she helped you, I was like, 'Oh, maybe she does have a heart,'" she added.