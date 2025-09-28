Bunnie Xo is pushing back against what she sees as shallow remarks about her husband Jelly Roll's dramatic weight loss.

On Saturday (Sept. 27), the Dumb Blonde podcast host posted a TikTok video where she didn’t hold back. In it, she calls out fans who now describe her husband as “hot” — and explains why that kind of comment completely misses the point.

The Same Man He’s Always Been

“‘Girl, your man is so hot now that he’s lost all that weight,’” Bunnie Xo quoted others as saying, before responding: “Is he? Because he’s always had the same face.”

She continued, “He’s always had the same heart. He’s always had the same soul.”

While she acknowledged that Jelly Roll looks healthier, she urged followers to shift their focus away from appearance.

“I think the most appropriate thing here to say is that he looks so much healthier now that he has lost weight,” Bunnie Xo added.

Bunnie Xo ended the video with a powerful reminder: “You might miss out on the best love of your life by judging somebody by their weight.”

Read More: Jelly Roll’s Stunning Weight Loss Journey in 28 Pictures

She also encouraged fans to “stop living in a Shallow Hal world,” referencing the 2001 comedy about a man who learns to see people for who they truly are.

Jelly Roll’s Health Journey and a Big Year for the Couple

Jelly Roll, 40, first opened up about his weight loss journey in April, revealing he started at 540 pounds and had dropped to 357.

“I’m gonna lose another 100 pounds,” he told Pat McAfee during a live appearance.

Beyond his health goals, it’s been a whirlwind year for the Grammy-nominated “Save Me” singer.

He recently performed with Post Malone at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards — via satellite from Hanover, Germany — and met Pope Leo XIV ahead of a historic show in Vatican City.

Read More: Bunnie Xo Takes a Lie Detector Test, Addresses Rumors About Her [Watch]

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo, who married in 2016, have been open about their pasts and their progress — and both are stepping into powerful new chapters.

Bunnie Xo’s Story, Told in Her Own Words

The 45-year-old is preparing to tell her life story in full with her upcoming memoir, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, out Feb. 10, 2026.

Billed as a “modern-day rags to riches” story, the book traces Bunnie Xo’s journey from “abused runaway” to media entrepreneur — offering a candid look at her path through addiction, sex work, and self-reinvention.

She writes openly about growing up in a trailer park, reclaiming her power, and ultimately building Dumb Blonde Productions — all while navigating life with Jelly Roll, who has stood by her side since their 2016 wedding.

Stripped Down is available for pre-order now, wherever books are sold.