Watching Jelly Roll give his son Noah's flag football team a pep talk after one of their games will surely brighten your day.

Jelly was on hand after the game to speak to the Tigers, to help motivate them after taking a loss that day. His wife, Bunnie Xo, was there to capture the moment and share with us on her TikTok.

You can tell which one is his kid because it says "DeFord" on the back of his jersey, showing that he shares his dad's last name (Jelly Roll's legal name is Jason DeFord).

Knowing what we know about Jelly Roll and the motivational speeches that he has given at past awards shows, you know this was going to be something magical that these kids might not even appreciate as much right now as they will down the road when they look back at this moment.

"Hey, listen man, this is part of it, baby. You have good days and you have bad days, but above everything, you have fun and you stick together," Jelly Roll told the kids in the video.

Get our free mobile app

The "Son of a Sinner" singer asked the squad if they had fun out there, to which the whole team shouted back in unison, "Yes sir!"

Jelly Roll continued, "Did y’all learn something out there today?"

The boys replied again with a strong, "Yes sir!"

Then the "Liar" singer hit the kids with a treasure trove full of advice, all wrapped up nicely into one powerful thought: "Well, it was a good day in the sun as far as I’m concerned. The philosophy we have from this day forward: the Tigers don’t lose, the Tigers learn. Is that a deal?"

Even Bunnie understands that, as her caption on the video is, "Everyone needs a Jelly pep talk."

Who Is Noah DeFord's Mom?

Her name is Melisa, and she was Jelly Roll's love interest at the time of Noah's birth. He now spends time between his mom and Jelly's home, but tends to stay more private.

How Old is Bunnie Xo?

Bunnie Xo is 45 years old. She was born on Jan. 22, 1980.

Jelly Roll's Stunning Weight Loss Journey in 28 Pictures Jelly Roll says he once weighed 500 pounds, but as of mid-2025, he's under 300. His weight loss journey wasn't linear, however. These 28 pictures show how he put weight on and dropped in at various stages of his life, dating back to 2011. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes