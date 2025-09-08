Bunnie Xo addressed just about every wild internet rumor about herself there is in a new video posted to social media.

And she did it all while hooked up to a lie detector test.

Known as the wife of country superstar Jelly Roll, a prominent social media personality and the host of her own Dumb Blonde podcast, Bunnie has amassed a devout fanbase over the past few years.

She's also been the subject of her fair share of scrutiny.

In this video, Bunnie answered some of the most common questions about her, and she certainly didn't shy away from invasive topics.

"Are you in an open relationship?," "Are you and Jelly swingers?" and "Do you force fans to come backstage with Jelly Roll?" are three of the very first questions Bunnie addressed.

"No," "no" and "no" are her answers to those questions.

Elsewhere, she also said "no" to questions about whether she has any current sugar daddies, whether she is in the Illuminati and whether she's had any plastic surgery on her face.

She did answer "yes" to one head-turning, personal question: "Did you really shave your vagina lip off?"

Watch the full video below.

Why Are There So Many Rumors About Bunnie Xo?

Some of the rumors about Bunnie have emerged because of her past. She and Jelly have both been open about their tumultuous back stories.

Bunnie had a career in high-end sex work before Jelly rose to fame, and she shut down her last outpost of that career — her OnlyFans site — in March 2023.

She and her country star husband have also both battled addiction and substance use. Bunnie has said she quit cocaine and pills in 2017, and gave up alcohol the following year, except for an occasional drink on very rare occasions, such as when she and Jelly were traveling in Rome this summer.

Do Jelly Roll + Bunnie Xo Have an Open Relationship?

One of the most prevalent rumors about this celebrity couple is that they have an open marriage.

Related rumors also claim that they're swingers, and that Bunnie selects fans from Jelly's shows to bring backstage and have sex with them.

The couple have alluded to the idea that their relationship was previously more open-ended than it is now, but on several occasions, Bunnie has said that they are no longer practicing any form of non-monogamy.

Was Bunnie Xo Telling the Truth in Her Lie Detector Test?

According to the person who administered the test, yes, she was telling the truth.

"It is in my professional opinion that Bunnie has been truthful concerning the issues that we discussed today," he says at the end of the video.

"I told you b--ches," Bunnie adds in a separate clip.