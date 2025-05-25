In a new installment of her Dumb Blonde podcast, Bunnie Xo is letting fans into the behind-the-scenes of what really goes on when a couple is asked to kiss for red carpet photos.

The conversation started, as it often does, in the social media comments section, where some fans speculated that Jelly Roll and Bunnie's quick pecks in carpet pictures mean that their marriage could be on the fritz.

"Can we talk about how everybody in the comments is so mad at how I kissed my husband on the red carpet?! Let's talk about it," Bunnie says in one the "Ask, Tell, Confess" segments of her podcast.

She cited comments speculating that their relationship was "fake love" and quoted one that said, "Ew, can you believe the way she kissed him?"

Bunnie says that her and Jelly's modest kisses on the carpet aren't any indication of their love for each other. Actually, she says, that kissing style says more about the logistics of walking a carpet before a big awards show.

"When you are on a red carpet, you literally have 300 cameras pointing at you at one moment," she goes on to say. "If I lingered on his lips longer than 10 seconds, you guys would be like, 'Oh, she's still a w---e."

She also pointed out that during these shows, she's wearing a full face of makeup -- and if she gave him a passionate smooch for a picture, some of it might rub off on him.

"My husband has to continue taking after that kiss. So does he want lip liner and freaking gloss all over his face? No," she reasons.

Bunnie also says that photographers ask her and Jelly to kiss for photos more than they do other couples walking the carpet, and she's not mad about that. She's got no problem showing the world that she and her husband love each other.

But she also says that every kiss they share in the public eye gets scrutinized, both on the red carpet and on stage.

"First it was I was kissing him too much. Then it was 'Oh, she doesn't like him. She doesn't even wanna kiss him,'" Bunnie continues, pointing out that she and Jelly made a conscious decision to tone it down as their fandom grew to include children.

"We're in front of, like, families. My husband's singing 'Hard Fought Hallelujah.' You want me to lick his b--ls right there onstage?" she quips. "What do you want me to do?"