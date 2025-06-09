Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie Xo, attempted to test drive a new Lamborghini Urus, but they had a small hiccup in the beginning.

The country music power couple had never driven a Lamborghini before, and they were clueless how to even put the dang thing in drive!

"Bunnie woke up this morning and decided she wanted a Lambo, f--king proud of you, girl," Jelly Roll explains in the video below. "I was like, 'Let's go to the Lamborghini dealership,' I was excited, because I've never driven a Lambo before."

"We don't deserve money, y'all," he jokes as they both stare at the vehicle's intimidating dashboard, and neither has a clue how to get going.

Bunnie is laughing in the front seat and filming, as the "Save Me" hitmaker remarks: "We are stuck in reverse in front of a Lamborghini dealership."

He continues narrating the hysterical moment until finally, a salesman recognizes their need for assistance.

"How do you put it in drive?" Bunnie shouts out of the car window.

Once the salesman explains how to put the Urus into drive, the married couple is ready to roll. They tell fans they also couldn't figure out how to work a Mercedes G Wagon a little while back.

As soon as the couple hit the open road, Bunnie says to Jelly Roll, "Alright, let her rip, daddy!"

