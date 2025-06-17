Jelly Roll + Bunnie Xo Just Got Some IVF News They’ve Been Praying For

Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie Xo just got some big, happy news in their in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey.

While they're not ready to share the specifics just yet, Bunnie posted a video documenting her joyful reaction when she got the call.

"When you just got the call you've been waiting on for 5 months since this IVF journey started," Bunnie writes. "All the tears, the hopeless & the struggle, God finally said, 'Here.'"

The clip shows her on the phone with someone — presumably, an IVF doctor and burying her head in her hands in joyful tears as she hears what the person on the other end of the phone has to say.

"Praise Jesus," Bunnie adds in the caption.

She made sure to clarify that the win they're celebrating is something other than a pregnancy.

"This is not a pregnancy announcement — we won't announce that. This is just a huge huge win for us," she clarifies in a comment.

Bunnie Xo IVF Bunnie Xo, Instagram loading...

On TikTok, Bunnie shared some more thoughts on the big milestone, though she still didn't specify exactly what her happy news was.

"I got some really cool news today on this IVF journey," Bunnie writes in her post, set against a video of her working out.

"Honestly I have felt so hopeless since after the first retrieval," she admits. "The emotional ups and downs of this process I wouldn't wish on anyone."

Bunnie still didn't explain the specifics of her newest milestone, but she did provide one additional detail.

"We have 24 more hours to hold our breath but the fact that God has brought us this far makes me tear up just writing this," she relates.

Why Aren't Jelly Roll + Bunnie Xo Sharing All the Details of Their IVF Journey?

Jelly and Bunnie have been open about the fact that they're trying to have a baby, and that they're pursuing parenthood through IVF and surrogacy due to Bunnie's age and medical history.

Bunnie, who is in her mid-40s, has suffered miscarriages and ectopic pregnancies in the past.

They decided to keep their journey more private after Bunnie said she's dealt with "gross" comments and assumptions about her fertility.

Despite that, she has shared many details about the procedures she's going through. Bunnie says it's important to her to help destigmatize the IVF process.