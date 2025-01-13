‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Star Arrested at Atlanta Restaurant

Chase Chrisley, who appeared on reality TV series Chrisley Knows Best, was arrested after getting into a fight with the manager of an Atlanta restaurant, according to local news outlet WSB-TV.

The incident occurred on Jan. 6, after Chrisley allegedly became "really drunk" and "belligerent" at a restaurant in the Buckhead area of the city.

WSB-TV says that manager Brandon Nash called 911 at around 7:30PM to report the assault. Nash said that he had asked Chrisley to leave the restaurant multiple times, but Chrisley allegedly became increasingly aggressive, and eventually slapped Nash in the face twice.

Initial reporting indicated that Chrisley was charged with simple assault, though it wasn't clear if he was immediately arrested. However, according to a subsequent police report, Chrisley was taken to Fulton County Jail on Jan. 9 on a simple battery charge. He was released from custody a few hours later on a $10,000 bond.

Chrisley starred in Chrisley Knows Best, a reality series that aired from 2014-2023. It revolved around the life of his family, including his real estate tycoon father Todd Chrisley, mother Julie Chrisley, sister Savannah Chrisley and more of the Chrisley family children.

Chase and his sister Savannah also starred in a spinoff called Growing Up Chrisley.

The Chrisley family has experienced significant legal trouble over the past few years.

In 2019, Todd and Julie Chrisley were indicted on charges of tax evasion and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

In 2022, they were found guilty to conspiracy to defraud banks out of over $30 million in fraudulent loans, according to CNN. They were also found guilty on several more tax-related charges, including a crime in which they attempted to defraud the IRS (Internal Revenue Service.)

Todd was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison; Julie got a seven-year sentence.

They've maintained their innocence since, and Savannah has been an advocate for her parents' release.