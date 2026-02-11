HGTV immediately pulled episodes of Rehab Addict after a video surfaced showing host Nicole Curtis using a racial slur during filming.

The footage, published by RadarOnline early Wednesday morning (Feb. 11), appears to show Curtis working on a renovation project when she says the slur while cameras were rolling.

The moment was not included when the episode originally aired.

Curtis, 49, is seen reacting immediately with shock: “What the f--k is that I just said?” she asks, turning to the crew.

At one point, she can be heard asking production to remove the footage. “Can you kill that?” Curtis says, before adding, “F--k my life.”

Read More: HGTV Stars Finally Settle Lawsuit From Disgruntled Clients

According to RadarOnline, the video was filmed two years ago in Wyoming. A source told the outlet the episode later aired — without the racial slur — during Season 9 in June 2025.

Nicole Curtis Breaks Her Silence

Hours after the network pulled the show, Curtis addressed the situation on Instagram.

“There is more to this, but my family comes first, and I need to be mom right now more than anything else,” she wrote.

“I will take the time to be as I’ve always been with you, transparent and honest,” Curtis continued. “TMZ called me as I had just turned my phone on after being at school — I said this briefly — but there is more.”

Curtis did not elaborate further on what she meant by “more,” nor did she directly reference the resurfaced footage in the post.

Read More: Christina Haack Reacts to HGTV Canceling Her Show

New episodes of Rehab Addict had been scheduled to premiere at noon on Wednesday before being pulled.

HGTV Responds

In a statement to Us Weekly, HGTV confirmed it had removed the series from its platforms.

“HGTV was recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of Rehab Addict,” the network said. “Not only is language like this hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees — it does not align with the values of HGTV.”

The network added, “Accordingly, we have removed the series from all HGTV platforms. We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace.”

Curtis has hosted the home renovation series since 2010, restoring historic homes in Detroit and Minneapolis before expanding to additional locations.

It remains unclear whether Rehab Addict will return to HGTV’s lineup.