Christina Haack Reacts to HGTV Canceling Her Show: Sun, Sarcasm + Summer Vibes

Christina Haack isn’t letting HGTV’s breakup ruin her summer vibe.

The reality TV star broke her silence about the cancellation of her long-running series, Christina on the Coast — and she did it with a wink and a smile.

In a new Instagram post, Haack pokes fun at the news with a snarky caption.

“Summer so far. Basically just eating and laughing,” she wrote alongside a sunny carousel of family snapshots. “Canceled looks good on me…. Only kidding only kidding.”

The photos show Haack relaxing with her boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, and her three kids — daughter Taylor and sons Brayden and Hudson — soaking up the summer sun.

HGTV officially pulled the plug on Christina on the Coast after five seasons, part of a broader programming shakeup at the network.

The Flipping El Moussas, starring her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his current wife Heather Rae, was also canceled after two seasons.

But What About Christina in the Country?

While her coastal flip series is done and her ex’s spinoff didn’t make the cut, Christina in the Country still hangs in limbo.

As of now, HGTV hasn’t confirmed whether the Southern-set series will return or quietly fade away.

That show followed Haack’s move to Tennessee and her efforts to embrace a slower, more grounded lifestyle — one that connected with fans outside her usual California crowd.

HGTV Is Doing Some Serious House Cleaning

As Taste of Country previously reported, Farmhouse Fixer — starring New Kids on the Block’s Jonathan Knight — was also canceled after three seasons.

Knight broke the news himself, telling fans:

Having the best time doing my residency in Vegas with NKOTB. A lot of you have been asking about the future of Farmhouse Fixer. I am sad to say HGTV has decided not to move forward with another season.

Other casualties of the shake-up include Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, and Izzy Does It.

Though nobody likes to get the pink slip, Haack appears to be keeping things low-key — just eating, laughing, and maybe plotting her next big move.