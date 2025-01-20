Christina Haack Ordered to Pay Ex Josh Hall After Sale of Tennessee Home

A court has ordered Christina Haack to pay her ex, Josh Hall, $150,000 of the proceeds from the sale of their Tennessee home, according to documents obtained by the Daily Mail.

The HGTV star and her husband first filed for divorce last July, and divorce proceedings are ongoing.

The home they shared in Franklin,Tenn. — a Nashville suburb — was first listed for sale last October, but the listing was removed by the end of the month. It was re-listed on Dec. 3 and continues to remain an active listing for sale at the price of $4.5 million.

Some back-and-forth over this house has played out in court. Haack purchased the home in February 2021, before Haack and Hall got married, but Hall's legal team has argued that he has an interest in the house "due to the paydown of the mortgage" during their marriage. He also said that she let him live in the house while it was unoccupied for 12 days in September 2024, after their split, and that his living costs increased after he moved to another home.

Court documents reveal that shortly after the property was first listed, Hall filed a temporary emergency order to stop the sale. The Daily Mail also reports that Hall claims Haack put the house on the market without his consent, and that he had suggested a global settlement offer before it was listed.

He has since said in court that he will not interfere with the sale, but his team asked for a court order to pay him "at least $150,000."

The court order for Haack to pay Hall for the home was issued in late October, but the details were filed in court in January, due to the fact that Haack is working with a new legal team.

Haack will be required to send the money "no later than five days after the close of the escrow," the Daily Mail reports.

Haack rose to fame as the star of HGTV shows like Flip or Flop and Christina on the Coast.

She has been married three times; her first husband Tarek El Moussa co-starred with her on Flip or Flop.

Haack and Hall were married for three years. They secretly tied the knot in 2021 and had a public wedding the following year.

TMZ broke the news that the couple had filed for divorce last summer. Hall was the first to file, and Haack filed documents shortly thereafter, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Before their breakup, Haack and Hall were planning a new HGTV series called The Flip Off, which would pit the couple against Haack's ex-husband and former costar El Moussa, along with his wife Heather. The two couples would go head to head in a house-flipping competition.

That show moved forward without Hall. According to HGTV's website, The Flip Off — now featuring just Haack competing against the El Moussas — will premiere as a six-episode series starting Thursday, Jan. 23.

Haack also recently revealed that she's found love again. Last week, she confirmed that she's been dating Christopher Larocca, the CEO and president of Network Connex, for about three months.