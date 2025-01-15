HGTV Star Christina Haack Finds Love Again With New CEO Boyfriend

Christina Haack is reportedly renovating her love life.

After her split from Josh Hall, People confirmed Jan. 11 that the HGTV star is now dating a new man. Christopher Larocca, CEO and president of Network Connex, is the man she is moving forward with. The couple has been together for about three months, marking a new chapter in Haack's personal life following her divorce from Josh Hall in July 2024.

Haack, who has been married twice before—first to her Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa, and later to Ant Anstead, with whom she shares a son—seems to be embracing a fresh start.

Christopher Larocca brings extensive business experience to the relationship. As the CEO of Network Connex, a communications-focused company, Larocca has held executive roles at several prominent firms over the past two decades.

A graduate of Clemson University with a degree in civil engineering, he also holds an MBA from the University of Southern California. Larocca shares custody of his 17-year-old daughter from a previous marriage.

The couple was first spotted together in October 2024 while in Europe, with a photo posted of them holding hands in Italy. They later attended a holiday party hosted by influencer Amy Sexton in December 2024, though they did not pose for photos together. Haack follows Larocca on Instagram, but his account remains private.

Christina Haack first gained widespread attention on HGTV through her popular show Flip or Flop, which she co-hosted with her then-husband, Tarek El Moussa. The couple started the series in 2013, showing off their skills on flipping homes. During the show's run, they went through a public divorce in 2018, but continued to work together on the show for a time after their separation.

Despite their split, Flip or Flop remained a hit, and Christina continued to grow her own brand, eventually starting her own series, Christina on the Coast.