Dave and Jenny Marrs are used to fixing homes, but this time, they had to fix a legal mess.

A lawsuit against the two stars of HGTV's Fixer to Fabulous was recently settled, just days before a trial was set to begin.

According to 5News, the case involved Arkansas residents Matthew and Sarah McGrath, who filed a lawsuit claiming that the Marrs' companies, Marrs Construction and Jupiter Rentals, failed to complete promised home upgrades, resulting in a breach of contract and warranty.

The McGraths entered into a contract to purchase a home from Jupiter Rentals in May 2022, paying a $15,000 down payment on a $559,000 property. They requested specific upgrades to the home, which Marrs Construction allegedly agreed to complete before the closing date, but the work was never finished.

After the McGraths performed an inspection, they submitted a list of repairs that needed to be addressed.

However, they claimed that none of the requested repairs were completed by the August 2022 closing date.

Further complications came when the McGraths discovered a lot of construction defects after buying the house. They attempted to use the builder’s warranty from Marrs Construction to address the issues, but both Marrs Construction and Jupiter Rentals allegedly failed to respond.

As a result, the McGraths sued, looking to cover the costs for the repairs and other expenses related to the companies' failure to follow through on their agreements.

The lawsuit was officially settled on Jan. 24, just before the scheduled trial. Both parties agreed that all pending claims had been resolved, and the case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled.

Dave and Jenny Marrs rose to fame for renovating homes in their hometown of Bentonville, Ark., on Fixer to Fabulous, which has aired since 2019.

Despite the lawsuit, the finalizing of the case means the couple can continue focusing on their popular show without the pending legal drama hanging over them.