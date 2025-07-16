Is Christina in the Country the next HGTV show to be canceled?

Christina Hall (formerly Haack) is reportedly saying goodbye to not one, but two of her HGTV series — and now fans are wondering if Christina in the Country might be next.

According to Us Weekly, Christina on the Coast and The Flipping El Moussas have not been renewed, as HGTV continues what appears to be a quiet but significant shake-up of its renovation lineup.

Meanwhile, The Flip Off — a house-flipping competition series pitting Hall against her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae — has been picked up for Season 2, though production hasn’t started yet, People reports.

Is Christina in the Country Canceled?

That leaves a big question mark around Christina in the Country, Hall’s Tennessee-based series that follows her life and renovation projects in and around Nashville with ex-husband Josh Hall.

Season 2 premiered in November 2024, but HGTV has not announced whether it will return.

Unlike Hall’s coastal ventures, Christina in the Country resonated with Southern viewers thanks to its slower pace, family-centered lifestyle and scenic country setting.

For now, the show’s fate remains unclear — but with multiple cancellations already confirmed, it’s possible Christina in the Country could be part of HGTV’s ongoing programming reset.

More Cancelations Across HGTV

As Taste of Country recently reported, Farmhouse Fixer — starring Jonathan Knight of New Kids on the Block — was also canceled after three seasons.

Knight shared the news with fans directly on Instagram, saying, "Having the best time doing my residency in Vegas with NKOTB. A lot of you have been asking about the future of Farmhouse Fixer. I am sad to say HGTV has decided not to move forward with another season."

"While I’m still processing the reasons that led to their decision, Kristina and I are so grateful for all your support over the past three seasons," he added.

The fan-favorite show launched in 2021 and quickly became a hit, even spawning the spinoff Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp with Knight’s brother (and fellow NKOTB member) Jordan Knight. The brothers also competed on Rock the Block.

HGTV has not issued a formal statement on the broader slate changes — or Christina in the Country — but fans are watching closely to see which of their favorite shows might be out next.

