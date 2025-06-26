HGTV Drops the Hammer on ‘Farmhouse Fixer,’ Host Jonathan Knight ‘Still Processing’ Cancelation

It’s the end of the road for Farmhouse Fixer.

HGTV has officially canceled Jonathan Knight’s fan-favorite renovation series after three seasons.

The New Kids on the Block star co-hosted the show alongside longtime friend and interior designer Kristina Crestin, as the duo lovingly restored historic homes across New England.

Knight broke the news of the cancelation on Instagram.

"Having the best time doing my residency in Vegas with NKOTB. A lot of you have been asking about the future of Farmhouse Fixer. I am sad to say HGTV has decided not to move forward with another season," the singer explains.

"While I’m still processing the reasons that led to their decision, Kristina and I are so grateful for all your support over the past three seasons," he continues.

Knight adds, "Television has been so incredibly fun for us. We are so proud of what we created together and look forward to sharing what’s next."

Farmhouse Fixer debuted in 2021 and became an instant hit, even spawning the spinoff Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp, which featured Knight’s brother and fellow NKOTB member Jordan Knight.

The two also competed together on HGTV’s Rock the Block.

The cancelation comes amid a broader programming shakeup at HGTV. Other shows recently cut include Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate and Izzy Does It.