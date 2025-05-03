Christina Haack Finalizes Divorce From Josh Hall: ‘Grateful’

HGTV star Christina Haack has officially finalized her divorce from ex-husband Josh Hall after a contentious 10-month legal battle.

Representatives for Haack told People that "a settlement has been reached through mediation," adding that Haack wished to extend her gratitude to her legal team for their guidance through the divorce process.

Haack also thanked her lawyers in a since-experienced Instagram Stories slide. "I appreciate you all beyond words," she said in that message, naming her attorney Laura Wasser and several other members of her legal team.

"I'm grateful to have this behind me," Haack added in her post. "I can't wait to move on with my life and focus on what's ahead and all my blessings."

Read More: Why Did Christina Haack + Josh Hall Get a Divorce?

A Timeline of Christina Haack + Josh Hall's Marriage and Divorce

Haack and Hall started dating in early 2021 and got engaged that September.

Their marriage became public information in April 2022, but the couple later revealed they secretly tied the knot in October 2021.

They planned to star in the HGTV show The Flip Off together, and were in the middle of filming when they announced their divorce.

Hall appears in the first episode of the show, and in that same episode, Haack reveals to her co-star (and first husband) Tarek El Moussa that she and Hall were splitting up.

The pair were locked in a bitter legal battle over the better part of a year, including some back-and-forth in court over the home they shared in the Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn. Haack, who purchased the home in 2021 (prior to their marriage) was ordered by a court to pay Hall $150,000 from the proceeds of the sale of the home.

Haack later claimed that she believed Hall had attempted to steal a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) from her Tennessee home.

Haack, who stars in Christina on the Coast, Flip or Flop and the new show The Flip Off, first announced that she and Hall were splitting up in July of 2024. Hall was the first to file, citing "irreconcilable differences."