Christina Haack Accuses Ex Josh Hall of Taking a Vehicle From Her Home

Christina Haack says she's planning to get everything of value out of her Tennessee home.

That's because she believes that her ex Josh Hall tried to steal a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) from the property.

During a new episode of HGTV's The Flip Off — a reality show that Haack originally intended Hall to costar in before their split — she revealed to her friend Cassie Schienle that some drama had been going down at the home.

"When my parents got to the house, this was gone," she tells Schienle, pointing to a UTV that had since been returned to her garage.

It seems that Haack had been in the process of packing up her belongings in the house in order to transport them to her primary residence in California.

Hall still lives in the Tennessee area, and according to legal documents, he was permitted to stay in this house for 12 days in September 2024, after divorce paperwork was filed.

Haack purchased the home before their marriage, but she has since put it on the market, and a judge has ruled that she must pay Hall $150,000 of the proceeds when it sells.

Read More: Christina Haack Ordered to Pay Ex Josh Hall After the Sale of Their Tennessee Home

In the meantime, Haack says that she thinks Hall intended to steal the UTV for good.

"He took it," she continues in the episode. "He thinks all of this is his even though I bought this before marriage."

She adds, "That's when I was like, 'I need to get all this stuff out of here.' Like, he's just going to steal it all."

Read More: Why Are Christina Haack and Josh Hall Getting Divorced?

People reports that a source close to Hall says he's wasn't trying to steal the UTV; rather, he was preparing it for her parents' arrival so that they could transport it to California.

According to the source, Hall was "out washing and gassing up [the UTV] for her parents and was already on his way back to deliver it when she asked where it was."

A Timeline of Haack and Hall's Divorce

Haack rose to fame as the star of HGTV shows like Flip or Flop and Christina on the Coast.

She has been married three times; her first husband Tarek El Moussa co-starred with her on Flip or Flop.

Haack and Hall were married for three years. They secretly tied the knot in 2021 and had a public wedding the following year.

TMZ broke the news that the couple had filed for divorce last summer. Hall was the first to file, and Haack quickly followed up with documents of her own, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.