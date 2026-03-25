One of the most diabolical, easy-to-hate Yellowstone villains of all time just showed up on the Madison. Absolutely nothing has changed.

We still love to hate this woman.

Actually, if you're keeping count (we are, see below), this is the fourth chance we've had to hate actor Dawn Olivieri's character in a Taylor Sheridan show, and she's provided the reason in three of those four instances.

Related: 17 Most Stunning Yellowstone Franchise Deaths, Ranked

We're stalling because we don't want to spoil anything for those who've not yet watched.

Who Plays Paige's Boss On The Madison?

Dawn Olivieri plays Ellen, Paige McIntosh's boss on the Madison. She's just in one scene but it's memorable.

During Ep. 6, Paige returns to work a day or two after burying her father. She's quickly summoned by Ellen who attempts to empathize even though both her parents are very much alive.

The most evil line comes at the end of a short, one-sided conversation. Ellen tells Paige she can take all the time off she needs, "after fashion week."

It's likely that's the last time we'll see Ellen on the show because Paige gets fired soon after. Per usual, Olivieri stole the scene.

Who Was Dawn Olivieri on Yellowstone?

Dawn Olivieri played Sarah Atwood on Season 5 of Yellowstone. She was described as a ruthless corporate shark but turned out to be so much worse.

After seducing Jamie Dutton, she puts a plot to assassinate Gov. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) into motion. That eventually leads to both her and Jamie's death in the final few episodes of the series. We're not saying we cheered when those two hitmen pulled up alongside her car on a city street, but we weren't sad to see her go.

Taylor Sheridan has a long history of hiring the same actors to play repeat roles on his shows. He often rewards cast and crew by selecting family for roles as well. Below is a partial list of how he keeps it in the family, ranked by actors and the number of appearances in Sheridan projects.

Olivieri now has four, which puts her in a tie for second behind one man who's been in an astonishing seven Sheridan films and TV shows.