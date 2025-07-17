Lindsie Chrisley Explains Recent Decision to Drop ‘Problematic’ Family Last Name

Lindsie Chrisley wants to clear the air regarding her recent name change.

Earlier this month, the Chrisley Knows Best alum quietly updated her Instagram display name to “Lindsie Landsman,” matching the last name of her boyfriend, David Landsman.

The subtle switch — paired with a beachside photoshoot of the couple and her son, Jackson — sparked speculation that the two had secretly married.

But according to Lindsie, the change has nothing to do with a wedding and everything to do with reclaiming her identity.

Why Did Lindsie Chrisley Change Her Last Name?

On a recent episode of her podcast The Southern Tea, she explains that the move was about “stepping into [her] future” and letting go of the baggage tied to her last name.

“I felt like it was time to quietly make a change,” she admits, calling it a “quiet movement” meant for herself alone.

“It truly was a decision that I made about reclaiming my peace and stepping into my future — one defined by love, growth and just forward movement.”

Lindsie, who is estranged from her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, says the famous surname has brought more harm than help in recent years.

“That last name did not create income or opportunity for me,” she says. “In fact, it became very problematic with me being associated in any capacity. I’ve even been asked to go by another name altogether.”

Lindsie — Todd’s daughter from his first marriage to Teresa Terry — says adopting the Landsman name marks a fresh start.

“It has nothing to do with erasing my past,” she emphasizes. “It is all about choosing my future and protecting the people that I love most while doing so.”

Todd and Julie — who share kids Chase, Savannah and Grayson — were at the center of a major family update just weeks ago.

How Did the Chrisleys Get Out of Prison?

On May 28, the couple was released from prison after receiving full presidential pardons from Donald Trump.

They had been indicted on 12 counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, and were sentenced to a combined 19 years in 2022 — a sentence now entirely wiped clean.