‘Supernanny’ Jo Frost Demands Respect After Life-Threatening Medical Diagnosis

Jo Frost, best known as the "Supernanny," bravely revealed on social media that she’s been quietly battling a life-threatening medical condition.

The 55-year-old parenting expert says that she has been living with anaphylaxis, a severe allergy to certain foods that can cause devastating reactions.

Frost is speaking out to raise awareness about the condition.

“I have survived more anaphylactic shocks than I’m prepared to go into detail about right now,” she admits in a heartfelt Instagram video, explaining how the allergy has changed her life.

“Anaphylaxis is a life-threatening condition triggered by certain foods that can land me in the hospital,” Frost continues.

The TV personality emphasizes that she’s not seeking special treatment, but understanding.

“Millions of people, kids and adults alike, live cautiously and anxiously with this condition but don’t always receive the compassion or education they deserve,” she tells her followers.

Frost also criticized the frustrating “may contain” labels on certain foods and the tendency of some to minimize food allergies and autoimmune diseases like celiac.

“I want to be treated with dignity and attentiveness — the same as anyone else,” she adds.

What Is Anaphylaxis?

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Anaphylaxis is a severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction. It can occur within seconds or minutes of exposure to something you’re allergic to, such as peanuts or bee stings.”

The condition “causes the immune system to release a flood of chemicals that can cause you to go into shock — blood pressure drops suddenly and the airways narrow, blocking breathing.”

Immediate medical treatment, including an injection of epinephrine, is critical to prevent serious complications or death.

Frost’s vulnerability is a powerful reminder to be more aware and compassionate when it comes to food allergies that can be deadly.