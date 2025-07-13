Amid the most successful year in music of Ashley Cooke's career so far, the singer has also been battling significant health challenges and family losses.

Both of her grandmothers died within the past year. Her father battled his fifth recurrence of cancer. And about four months ago, her mother suffered a near-fatal heart attack and had a stent placed in one of her arteries.

Cooke has been facing a health challenge of her own, too. In a social media update last week, she revealed to fans that she has recently been diagnosed with a heart condition, too.

"It's a genetic thing called Brugada syndrome," Cooke explains to Taste of Country. "A lot of my family members have passed away unexpectedly, very healthy and very young, from it. So it's very scary."

The singer says she underwent multiple electrocardiogram (EKG) procedures, and after the first two were inconclusive, doctors were finally able to confirm her diagnosis. Now, she's working with a cardiologist and undergoing more testing to learn as much as possible about her condition.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Brugada syndrome is a rare condition that can be life-threatening.

People who have Brugada syndrome have "an increased risk of irregular heart rhythms beginning in the lower chambers of the heart." The condition can cause fainting, as well as sudden cardiac arrest.

Most treatment for Brugada syndrome is preventative, including avoiding certain medication, and reducing fever.

Much of the time, the condition produces no symptoms, and that's been Cooke's experience so far.

"The crazy part is, it doesn't really impact anything about my daily life," she goes on to say. "That's the scary part of Brugada syndrome. It just feels like a ghost around you. Because there's no warning signs, no symptoms. It's just one of those things where all of a sudden one day, this certain thing in your heart can just stop, and you're just gone."

"It's terrifying," she admits. "It doesn't impact anything that I do, or how I function, until one day, it maybe just could."

Cooke explains that she's continuing to learn more about her condition and being proactive about arming herself against some of its potential harmful complications. In the meantime, she's also focused on supporting her family, especially her mother, who was hospitalized last week after waking up with severe chest pain.

"Obviously, four months ago, [she had a heart attack] and so we were like, 'Okay, go go go, get her to the hospital," Cooke recounts. "They said they don't really know, it probably was a muscle spasm or something. Thankfully it wasn't anything they needed to rush her into surgery for."

Cooke's mother was able to go home from the hospital, and even attended her performance at the Grand Ole Opry days later. But the singer says it was another eye-opening experience, and an important reminder to be grateful for every moment spent with her loved ones.

"All good, but definitely a scare," she says, "It reminds you that your parents could just not be here someday, and that's terrifying."