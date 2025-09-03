Luke Bryan's Country On Tour in 2023 featured Ashley Cooke as a support act, and when the tour was over, Bryan gifted her with something hilariously awesome.

Cooke stopped by Taste of Country Nights, and we asked her who gives the best end-of-tour gifts.

It is an unwritten rule in country music that the headliner gifts the opener something nice at the end of the tour run as a thank you.

"I think the funniest one that I've experienced so far would be Luke Bryan. If you know Luke Bryan, this is such a Luke Bryan story," the "Your Place" singer says.

"The last show on his tour, his tour manager said to come to his bus, so we all were hanging out and he walked up there and he was like, 'Thanks for being on the road with me, Ash, love ya,' and I was like, 'Love ya, too.' And he just hands me an envelope, and I'm like, 'What is this?'" she continues.

Cooke explains that Bryan was just standing there waiting on her to open it, so she did.

"And it's just a wad of cash," she shares.

"He goes, 'Don't spend it all in one place,' and I was like, 'Okay, thanks Luke, love ya, see ya later.'"

Cooke said to herself in that moment, "'This is the iconic end-of-tour gift, just a big old wad of cash.'"

Adding to that is the fact that Cooke says she has "been a huge Luke Bryan fan for so long."

Cooke is staying busy as of late. She just released a new song to radio called "The Hell You Are," from a future, not-yet-titled project, and she's been on tour with Parker McCollum on his What Kinda Man Tour.

How Old is Ashley Cooke?

Ashley Cooke is 28 years old. She was born on June 12, 1997, making her a Gemini.

