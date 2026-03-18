Luke Bryan's son Bo —government name Thomas Boyer Bryan — has grown up right before country fans' eyes.

The singer's wife Caroline shared a post to celebrate their son's 18th birthday on Wednesday (March 18), and if you've been following Bryan for his whole career, it'll probably make you feel pretty old.

The snap shows Bo looking all grown up, catching a fish as his mom smiles in the foreground.

Luke Bryan's Son Bo Celebrates His 18th Birthday

If Bo's 18th birthday makes you feel like time is flying, just imagine how Bryan and Caroline must feel!

"Our baby is 18 and we can't believe it," Caroline wrote in the caption of her post.

"Thank you for taking me fishing, getting my hooks out...of fish and trees! And the best hugs ever," the proud mom continued. "I love you BoBo. My baby."

Luke Bryan's Son Bo is a Promising Football Player

A quick glance through Bo's Instagram feed is enough to learn that he's very interested in sports. Most of the photos he posts show him wrestling, playing baseball or on the football field — that is, when he's not hunting or fishing.

Recently, he's been especially successful on the high school football level.

A post from youth sports organization UA Next describes Bo as a quarterback so talented, he might go on to hit the same level of stardom in the sports world as Bryan has in country music.

"It might be too early to tell but Bo established himself as a first in line performer this past weekend," the post reads, also including some video of Bryan watching the game from the sidelines.

Who Are Luke Bryan's Children?

Bo is the oldest of Bryan's two sons. His younger brother Tate is 15.

The singer and his wife also helped raise his sister Kelly's three children. Kelly died in 2007 and her husband Ben died in 2014. The kids ranged in age from 13 to 20 at the time.

Read More: Luke Bryan Unpacks 'Misinformation' About How His Sister Died

The youngest of those, Kelly's son Til, moved in with the Bryans and they raised him alongside their two boys. The two older girls, Jordan and Kris, also remained very close to the family.