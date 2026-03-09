Ashley Cooke made her acting debut yesterday (Sunday) March 8 on Marshals Ep. 2, titled "Zone of Death."

If you are asking yourself why and how Taylor Sheridan chooses specific country artists to appear in his shows, like Yellowstone and 1883, you are not alone.

Riley Green is set to appear in an upcoming episode of Marshals, Lainey Wilson was also featured in Yellowstone while Tim McGraw and Faith Hill were also both featured in 1883.

Could This Be a Reason Taylor Sheridan Chose Ashley Cooke?

Unbeknownst to most, Cooke's older sister, Jill, who she is best friends with, is an actor in Hollywood and has been for a while.

She has appeared in projects like Sweet Maple Romance (2021) and Bottled (2021).

Cooke told me on Taste of Country Nights "My sister got into acting super young, so we moved out to LA for that."

She explains that her sister still is acting to this day out in Hollywood, but that she also has a corporate job.

There is a chance that Cooke's sister, who is in the acting industry already, could have put in a few good words for her sister or helped plug her into the singing role on Marshals.

A lot of times in Hollywood, friends and family of actors get plugged in to roles due to recommendations, familiarity and ability to be accessed.

Some directors repeatedly cast friends/family for cameos -- especially Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese, and Adam Sandler, who frequently put friends and relatives in small roles.

A few examples of this are when Sylvester Stallone's brother, Frank Stallone, appears in several of his brother’s films: Rocky, as a street singer and Rocky II, as a singer performing the song "Take You Back."

What Did Ashley Cooke Perform on Marshals?

The song was called "Next To You."

Cooke explained on her Instagram that she was elated to find out she would be featured in a Taylor Sheridan show's episode.

"I'm a huge Taylor Sheridan fan so when I got the call to be on the show I freaked out," she shares on Instagram.

